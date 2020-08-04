D-Link has expanded its COVR AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system range with a new three-pack offering (COVR-1103), as well as a single add-on unit (COVR-1100), giving users greater control over how they configure their Wi-Fi mesh systems.

With high-speed AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi and 11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO, both of these product are fast enough to support multiple devices, undertaking everyday data-intensive tasks like HD streaming and video chats simultaneously.

The two pack of the COVR EasyMesh system (COVR-1102) allows users to expand the reach and coverage up to 325 sq metres, while the COVR-1103 can provide seamless Wi-Fi over 464 sq metres.

Alternatively, users can add a single unit COVR-1100 to their existing COVR-1102 system.

All D-Link COVR systems work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and have profile-based parental controls for setting boundaries online. They are designed to be easy to set up via the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Pricing:

COVR-1100 – $179.95

COVR-1102 – $299.95

COVR-1103 – $399.95