Dial It Up To Eleven: Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay Buds

Peter Holmes
Bang & Olufsen is promising double the noise reduction at low frequencies “and improved optimisation across different ear shapes and sizes” in its new Beoplay Eleven earbuds.

The buds have “connectivity improvements thanks to Multipoint, and voice call performance also benefits from the addition of new microphones”.

The earbuds feature six updated microphones “that work faster and more efficiently, with significantly lower hiss noise levels to provide a luxurious experience with a clearer, louder and more natural Transparency mode”, says the company.

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay 11 4 Dial It Up To Eleven: Bang & Olufsens New Beoplay Buds
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Eleven.

B&O says the external microphones now have additional holes in the stem with a fine mesh padding, which leads to a “more open sound” and helps to relieve wind pressure.

“Pairing these hardware updates with a new voice solution in software offers superior clarity and precision under all conditions,” the company claims, describing the Beoplay Eleven as having the best voice call performance in any of its earbuds.

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay 11 1 Dial It Up To Eleven: Bang & Olufsens New Beoplay Buds
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Eleven.

Design-wise, the company says it “took inspiration from its luxurious Beoplay H100 headphones, utilsing high quality materials and colours inspired by fine jewellery to create a timeless design”.

The buds come in Natural Aluminium and Copper Tone (the latter to be released after the former).

The materials include silicone, polished aluminium and glass for the touch interface, while the charging case is made of pearl blasted aluminium.

Beoplay Eleven has an IP57 rating.

The battery playtime is up to six hours with ANC (earphones only); up to 20 hours with ANC (Including charging case); up to eight hours without ANC (earphones only); and up to 28 hours total without ANC (Including charging case).

B&O says Beoplay Eleven earbuds will be available either later this year or early in 2025.

Local pricing yet to be announced, but the RRP in the US is $499 (A$770).

