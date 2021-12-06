DJI Takes It Up To Go Pro, With New Magnetic Camera System

Rating 9 This is a cracker product and the magnetic attach concept, could well set the benchmark for several new products in the future. The first thing you notice is the quality of the product, it's as good as any action camera system out there, not only does it shoot excellent video and still images the DJI Action 2 system delivers multiple user options that are significantly better than what we have seen of late from Go Pro, and when action sport shooting the biggest issues are often shooting flexibility which the DJI Action 2 delivers in spades. What I would like to see is a DJI management dock that allows one to connect pro audio and other capabilities especially if you wanted to use the device for live broadcasting.

As Go Pro struggles, DJI who are better known for their drones, has developed a brand-new magnetic action camera system that is a game changer and a system that is set to challenge the US action camera brand.

Some observers claim that the new DJI offering could seriously hurt Go Pro in the Australian market, which is well known for action sports, as the Chinese manufacturer has extensive retailer relationships across multiple action sports and mainstream retailers and is seen as a Company that has the capacity to produce cutting products wrapped around motion and 4K cameras.

The Action Camera 2 from DJI, sets a new benchmark for how a small camera can be used to capture content with magnets playing a key part in the both the way one can shoot, add extra battery capacity, or even attach a second lens.

The adaptive magnetic design allows users to customise multiple configurations with its modular design allowing users to easily mix and match accessories and use the camera multiple ways from attached to a headband to magnetically attached to clothing.

The first thing that you notice is that the main camera and the attach units are square.

This unique modular design is easy to get use to and is highly practical.

The main Action 2 camera module measures 39mm across and 22mm deep and easily fits into the palm of your hand or pocket.

Despite the small size the quality of the 4K video capture is excellent. It has a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, with a 155-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.8 aperture.

When you are shooting at a 16:9 aspect ratio, you have several options available.

1,080p video can be captured at anywhere between 24 and 240 frames per second, while 2.7K and 4K video tops out at 120fps.

You can film in 4:3 at 2.7K or 4K, between 24 and 60fps.

When I was shooting at a higher frame rate, I did notice heat build-up which in turn reduces the available battery power.

This is why it pays to buy a battery backup when purchasing this product.

The magnets are relatively strong, and never felt like the modules would come apart especially when shooting in an action environment such as skiing with the camera attached through fabric to a magnetic lanyard around my neck.

On the back of the module is the display, which measures 1.76 inches. It’s relatively small, but it’s an AMOLED display with a resolution of 350 pixels per inch. The image quality is good however most viewing and management of the Action camera is via the DJI app.

What’s interesting is that you are given two options when shopping for an action camera.

The cheaper bundle comes with a battery module, which attaches to the bottom of the Action 2 and gives it some extra juice, the downside is that you can only attach one additional battery module to the camera.

The more expensive option is the “Dual-Screen Combo,” which allows you to add a second display on the front.

A visit to this page at JB Hi Fi delivers a multitude of DJI products along with accessories that can be used with the Action 2.

https://www.jbhifi.com.au/search?query=DJI%20&page=1

On a few occasions I used the camera to record events making the device ideal for vloggers who want to see how they look presenting information to the camera.

What is missing is an external audio source though you can use DJI’s own DJI Mic it’s not as good as a pro microphone from the likes of Sennheiser.

I kicked off using the DJI action camera by downloading the DJI Mimo app, while you won’t find this app in the Google Play Store you can still download it by scanning the bar code on the DJI Action 2 packaging.

The app quickly and easily connects to the camera, allowing you to tweak settings and set up the camera to the way that you want to shoot.

The DJI Action 2 Camera has an operating time of up to 50 mins, there is 32GB of internal storage. By adding the DJI Action 2 Power Module you can increase shooting time by up to 180 minutes with a hot swap option for continuous power, and an additional microSD card slot

provide more recording time.

The DJI Action 2 Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount allows you to mount Action 2 on different surfaces like a car or windshield to record unique footage.

The DJI Action 2 Magnetic Adaptor Mount has folding fingers at its base to make Action 2 compatible with most third-party action camera accessories.