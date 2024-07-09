Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock Revived By Amazon

Early Prime Day deals are starting to become available, and in the midst of this, Amazon has revived its Echo Spot smart alarm clock by releasing a new version.

This new version is very similar to the original Echo Spot released back in 2017, discontinued two years later. The difference between the two is that now the front face is split between a hemispherical display and a speaker.

Amazon claims this model comes with improved sound and a sharper display, but time will tell if the device suffers the same flicker issues as its predecessor.

It is a bare-bones smart alarm clock that uses Alexa integration to manage simple tasks such as providing a weather update or revealing song titles when listening to music.

It doesn’t come with a camera, addressing concerns from the predecessor. The original model came with a camera inside, which was good for video calls, however, not everyone was thrilled with a camera sitting at the bedside.

The outer shell is available in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue, while the display can be customised with six colours. These are violet, magenta, lime, orange, blue, and teal. These can also be mixed and matched with several clock faces.

The Echo Spot is available for A$149. Prime members will be able to get the device for less through Prime Day.