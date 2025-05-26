Electrolux To Launch New Premium AEG Appliance Range That Takes Premium Cooking To A New Level

Electrolux the owner of the premium cooking brand AEG, are set to shake up the Australian market in the second half of the year in a move that could put pressure on multiple brands, including BSH owned Bosch, Miele, NEF and Fisher & Paykel, with the roll out of their iF Design Award and Red Dot Award winning new AEG product range.

While the range will incorporate AI-driven functionality, the standout new technology includes CookSmart Touch Displays, and new interactive control panels that guide users step by step through their food preparation, and if users need help they can instantly access, a new AI taste assist function where they can get access to recipes, cook time and a multitude of other food prep and cooking information.

Other features will include Integrated Airfry function that comes with a thermal probe for precise cooking control.

The brand that is already well known for their scratch proof induction cooktops, is set to release additional features such as boil & fry sensors that detect boiling and frying temperatures, this is technology that has been introduced to help prevent induction cooking disasters.

For those who still love to cook with gas AEG is launching a powerful 21.6MJ wok burner that provides the intense heat needed to lock in texture and flavour when stir-frying at high temperatures.

The full brass burners deliver superior heat retention and even distribution so you can sear, simmer and pan fry with confidence.

Many professional chefs prefer cooking with gas and because AEGis introducing DualFlame, both the inner and outer burner rings can be applied depending on how you are cooking.

Choose the inner ring for gentle heating and simmering and add the power of the outer ring for intense high-heat searing.

Speaking at the Casa Decor 2025 event in Spain this month the Company revealed that they have also developed new AuroraTech range hoods that incorporate intelligent lighting that automatically adjusts colour and intensity based on the time of day, a process that enhances kitchen ambiance.

Recently AEG’s matte black edition of the new AEG kitchen range was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025, while the CookSmart Touch Display received a top iF Design Award 2025.

The new Black AEG collection is tipped to be launched in Australia where matt motor vehicles and appliances are suddenly in vogue.

The new range will consist of the 7000 Sense XT Cooktop with Integrated Hood, which has been designed with exclusive SaphirMatt glass and is tipped to sell for under $5K.

Also in the range are the following products.

– 9000 ProAssist Oven with SteamPro, equipped with AI-powered TasteAssist functionality.

– 8000 Perfect Shelving Wine Cooler and a versatile warming drawer.

– 9000 ComfortLift® Dishwasher and 9000 Multichill Refrigerator, seamlessly integrated into kitchen panelling.

The Company that is heavily committed to sustainability has prioritised eco-friendly design and material for the new AEG range.

This includes material and designs that reduce carbon footprints and encourage responsible consumption habits for energy-efficient cooking claim Electrolux executives at the recent event in Spain.

Recently the Australian operation opened a brand new experience centre in Brisbane that will also facilitate better logistic operations for the Swedish Company.