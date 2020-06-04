Liquid Ears is now stocking its high-quality, value-for-money true wireless Stem Style ($39.95) and Bud Style ($39.95) earphones at Coles.

The new Liquid Ears Stem Style Earphones (pictured above) have on-board controls located on the stems, allowing users to skip songs and adjust the volume hands-free. They have a wireless range of up to 15 metres, allowing users to be this far away from their smartphones and still hear clearly.

The driver size is 10mm, and like other Liquid Ears earphones, produce good sound for their price, with 105dB sensitivity.

The play time lasts 3.5 hours (up to 120 hours in standby mode) and the battery takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

The True Wireless Bud Style Earphones, meanwhile, have 8mm sound drivers, with 98dB sensitivity. In order to offer a truly wireless experience, these earbuds featured limited on-board controls on the earpieces themselves.

Like the Stem Style earphones users can be up to 15 metres away from their smart device and still hear clearly.

The battery lasts for 3 hours of playtime (up to 60 hours in standby mode).

Both of these Liquid Ear earphone models come with a handy charging case.