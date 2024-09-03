Huawei Tipped To Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone A Day After Apple’s iPhone 16

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

The mystery around what exactly Mr Yu was holding in his hand on that flight has deepened.

Last month a photo began circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo of what was purported to be Huawei’s Consumer Group boss Richard Yu holding a smartphone.

It appeared to be an unfolded foldable, with one normal-sized smartphone screen and another of twice the size. A two-hinge smartphone allowing multiple viewing options.

This image led to speculation that Huawei – after five years of R&D – had developed and was set to launch a tri-fold phone.

Screen Shot 2024 09 03 at 9.14.54 am 1 Huawei Tipped To Unveil Tri Fold Smartphone A Day After Apples iPhone 16
Weibo post about Huawei tri-fold.

“Huawei’s three-fold screen real machine has been exposed,” said a Google translation of a Weibo post. “The real machine is consistent with the R&D prototype I saw before, with an inner folding + outer folding + double hinge design.

“The screen is expected to be about 10 inches, with a single hole in the center located on the far left of the screen.”

Yu has now announced that Huawei will reveal “an epoch-making product” on September 10, a day after Apple unveils its new iPhone 16.

Bloomberg reports that according to a source “the company is also preparing an Aito electric vehicle launch, though the final products to be released are subject to change …”

ChannelNews reported last month on a hiring blitz that saw around 50,000 extra staff employed by Foxconn’s Chinese operations in just two weeks. They were hired to work at its Zhengzhou factory in China, the world’s largest iPhone factory, with some 200,000 staff. 

