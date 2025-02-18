Hyundai To Launch Rollable OLED Car Displays By 2028

LG Display and Samsung Display are reported to be competing against each other to secure orders from Hyundai Mobis to supply rollable automotive display OLED panels.

Hyundai is planning to develop an 18-inch rollable display to be used on the center fascia of vehicles of General Motors and Hyundai Motor, reported The Elec.

The rollable display features a screen that rolls up and down when displaying driving information including the navigator.

The screen disappears when the engine is turned off; users can roll the screen up just one-third when only the minimum driving information is required.

The display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation; it can be switched to full-screen mode with the 16:9 aspect ratio to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an EV.

Hyundai Mobis said that its rollable display comes in either QHD resolution or higher. The biggest feature of the rollable display is its lightweight structure and minimal volume. It only requires 12cm of depth for the rollable display to be installed near the driver’s seat.

At present, no commercially mass-produced vehicles have rollable displays. Securing the latest order will give the winning bidder bragging rights of being the first to mass-manufacture automotive rollable displays.

Any rollable display will also have to be durable against harsh environments and also withstand severe vehicle movements.

Hyundai Mobis is expecting to fit the new display for four models from General Motors, Hyundai, and Kia.

Vehicles with this new display technology might launch by 2028. Given the production complexities involved in the order, Hyundai would have to finalize its OLED display panel supplier in the first half of this year.

LG Display and Samsung Display are believed to be the two most likely able to meet the production volumes and quality requirements.

At CES 2025, Samsung Display unveiled a 18.1″ rollable OLED laptop display that can roll down to 13.1″ when closed. The company said that it aims to begin mass producing rollable OLED displays in April.