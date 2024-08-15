Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Kim Kardashian’s signature palette – Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) – has been employed in the design of the new Beats x Kim over-ear headphones.

The business mogul and showbizzer first partnered with Beats in 2022 on a special-edition Beats Fit Pro, which became the brand’s best-selling collaboration and sold out on apple.com.

Screen Shot 2024 08 15 at 3.55.10 pm Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Kim Kardashian’s new brown cans, Beats x Kim. Image: Supplied.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colours to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Beats Studio Pro says it offers “next-level audio fidelity”, with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C, and enhanced call performance.

Screen Shot 2024 08 15 at 3.55.47 pm Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Kim Kardashian’s Beats x Kim. Image: Supplied.

 

It is compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

Beats x Kim are available at JB Hi-Fi for A$529.   

Beats was founded by rapper and producer Dr. Dre and legendary music industry executive Jimmy Iovine in 2006.

Eight years later they offloaded it to Apple for US$3 billion (A$4.5 billion). It has faced criticism over the years, with some saying it is more concerned with fashion than high-end audio.

05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
6TH BIRTHDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Litheaudio 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
QUEEN 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Middleton 728x90px Product Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Whatmough 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Haier 728x90 1 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
728X90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
hitachi banner 728x90 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
728x90 Iconic Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans
Previous Post

Unemployment Rising As Retailers Struggle To Control Costs

Google Pixel Phones Have Major Security Loophole

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Bespoke Side-By-Side Fridge Caters For All
Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition Revealed
JBL Smart Speakers Coming To Oz Next Month