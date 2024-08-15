Kim Kardashian Collaboration With Beats Yields New Cans

Kim Kardashian’s signature palette – Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) – has been employed in the design of the new Beats x Kim over-ear headphones.

The business mogul and showbizzer first partnered with Beats in 2022 on a special-edition Beats Fit Pro, which became the brand’s best-selling collaboration and sold out on apple.com.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colours to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Beats Studio Pro says it offers “next-level audio fidelity”, with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C, and enhanced call performance.

It is compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

Beats x Kim are available at JB Hi-Fi for A$529.

Beats was founded by rapper and producer Dr. Dre and legendary music industry executive Jimmy Iovine in 2006.

Eight years later they offloaded it to Apple for US$3 billion (A$4.5 billion). It has faced criticism over the years, with some saying it is more concerned with fashion than high-end audio.