Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”

Nakamichi has introduced a 12″ subwoofer expansion to its Dragon line, and it weighs in at a hefty 36kg.

Describing it as a “beast”, Nakamichi said the new product supports up to four cabinets, packs a long-throw 12″ carbon fibre-reinforced aluminum driver and a 12″ carbon passive radiator, and delivers up to 750 watts of audio.

“[It is] pushing plug-and-play performance to new extremes,” said the Japanese brand. “The updated flagship Dragon system, now armed with four 12″ subwoofers, unleashes tidal waves of bass energy that will leave even the most die-hard low-frequency aficionados in awe.”

Dragon’s alternative subwoofer configurations include dual enclosures featuring either 12″ drivers or dual-opposing 8″ drivers. Additionally, modular expansion options enable customers to mix and match up to four subwoofer cabinets with their systems.

The Dragon 11.4.6 plug-and-play wireless surround sound system features 21 channels, 15 digital amplifiers, wireless quad subwoofers, six upfiring speakers and a pair of Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds. It supports Dolby Atmos and is the world’s first wireless system to be equipped with DTS:X® Pro technology.

Nakamichi said it listened to its customers, and found they wanted bass “that shatters the limitations of plug-and-play cinema systems”.

A customer survey found 67% of respondents preferred a subwoofer with a 12″ or larger driver, and that 41% preferred having three or more subwoofers in their room.

“Dragon owners crave bass intensity that matches the benchmarks set by dedicated high-end home theatre setups,” said Nakamichi USA CEO Rayman Cheng. “Our 12” subwoofer doesn’t just emit bass – it releases cataclysmic rumbles with thundering subsonic energy, unlocking a new dimension to your favorite content.”

The three new key configurations come with either four 12” subwoofers and 5,000 watts; two 12” subwoofers and 3,500 watts; or two 8” subwoofers with 3,000 watts.

Recommended US pricing is between $4,000 ($A6,000) and $8,500 ($A12,800).

The new full system configurations and modular subwoofer expansions will debut on the Nakamichi Official Web Store in August, with shipping available within the US.