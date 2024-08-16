Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Nakamichi has introduced a 12″ subwoofer expansion to its Dragon line, and it weighs in at a hefty 36kg.

Describing it as a “beast”, Nakamichi said the new product supports up to four cabinets, packs a long-throw 12″ carbon fibre-reinforced aluminum driver and a 12″ carbon passive radiator, and delivers up to 750 watts of audio.

“[It is] pushing plug-and-play performance to new extremes,” said the Japanese brand. “The updated flagship Dragon system, now armed with four 12″ subwoofers, unleashes tidal waves of bass energy that will leave even the most die-hard low-frequency aficionados in awe.”

Dragon’s alternative subwoofer configurations include dual enclosures featuring either 12″ drivers or dual-opposing 8″ drivers. Additionally, modular expansion options enable customers to mix and match up to four subwoofer cabinets with their systems.

Screen Shot 2024 08 16 at 10.33.49 am Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Nakamichi home theatre. Image: Supplied.

The Dragon 11.4.6 plug-and-play wireless surround sound system features 21 channels, 15 digital amplifiers, wireless quad subwoofers, six upfiring speakers and a pair of Omni-Motion Reference Surrounds. It supports Dolby Atmos and is the world’s first wireless system to be equipped with DTS:X® Pro technology.

Nakamichi said it listened to its customers, and found they wanted bass “that shatters the limitations of plug-and-play cinema systems”.

A customer survey found 67% of respondents preferred a subwoofer with a 12″ or larger driver, and that 41% preferred having three or more subwoofers in their room.

“Dragon owners crave bass intensity that matches the benchmarks set by dedicated high-end home theatre setups,” said Nakamichi USA CEO Rayman Cheng. “Our 12” subwoofer doesn’t just emit bass – it releases cataclysmic rumbles with thundering subsonic energy, unlocking a new dimension to your favorite content.”

Screen Shot 2024 08 16 at 10.33.09 am Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Nakamichi home theatre. Image: Supplied.

The three new key configurations come with either four 12” subwoofers and 5,000 watts; two 12” subwoofers and 3,500 watts; or two 8” subwoofers with 3,000 watts.

Recommended US pricing is between $4,000 ($A6,000) and $8,500 ($A12,800).

The new full system configurations and modular subwoofer expansions will debut on the Nakamichi Official Web Store in August, with shipping available within the US.

PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
6TH BIRTHDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Whatmough 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
hitachi banner 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Middleton 728x90px Product Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Litheaudio 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
728X90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Haier 728x90 1 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
728x90 Iconic Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
QUEEN 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Nakamichi Pushing Booming Bottom End To “New Extremes”
Previous Post

Google Pixel Phones Have Major Security Loophole

“We Need More Time”: Blue OLED Display Delayed

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

EPOS Launch Microsoft Teams-Certified ‘ADAPT’ Series Headphones
Spotify Drives Into Cars With New Streamer
Aspera Unveils $99 4G Flip Phone Ahead Motorola Razr Launch