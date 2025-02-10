New AirPods Pro Tipped To Feature Major Upgrades

The AirPods Pro 2 were released in 2022, and its successor is expected to debut this year. According to a patent filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month, Apple is aiming to make significant changes to its upcoming Pro models, including altering its touch-controls and potential improvements to its active noise cancelling capabilities.

The AirPods Pro 3 could feature a redesigned external touch sensor, with patent diagrams suggesting that the new buds will be controllable using vertical movements whereby aspects such as volume can be altered with up and down swipes, reported What Hi-Fi. However, the sensor won’t necessarily be touch-capacitive, meaning that you can still use it while wearing gloves.

The patent also reveals a new air vent. That vent could help cool the AirPods by letting heat escape, or it could be designed to improve or adapt the buds’ noise-cancelling capabilities.

The third-generation AirPods could also feature high-tech health-tracking features. Apple has already shown how the AirPods Pro 2 can be used as hearing aids.

Last year, Apple released an update for the AirPods Pro 2 that converted into a “clinical-grade” hearing aid.

“The first-of-its-kind software-based Hearing Aid feature helps make access to hearing assistance easier than ever at an approachable price point,” said Apple when unveiling the upgrade last year. The feature “enables personalised dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time.”

“Users can take the convenient test in about five minutes from the comfort of their own home. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations.”

Some of the latest patent design diagrams reveal the importance of ear fit tests, which could mean that Apple will focus even more on health features with its AirPods Pro 3.

There is no firm release date of when Apple plans to launch the AirPods Pro 3. But given that there was a three-year-gap between the first and second generation of the AirPods Pro, the third generation of the flagship earbuds should be released this year.