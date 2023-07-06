New Samsung Gaming Monitor Has Curves for Days

New to the Australian market, Samsung Electronics Australia has made available locally the 49” Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model) gaming monitor and the 2023 Smart Monitor lineup.

The impressively curved Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor packs a punch with its DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ramped-up AI upscaling technology which is to boast excellent picture quality.

The new monitor is the latest and greatest in Samsung’s premium gaming monitor roster and is designed with the gamer in mind who wants style and function with its quick 0.03ms response time (GtG).

The monitor is available for purchase on 24th July for A$2,699 recommended retail price and to tempt gamers, Samsung is offering a surprise for those who pre-order the monitor on their site. 

Additionally, Samsung Electronics Australia also revealed its 2023 Smart Monitor line-up inclusive of the new Samsung Smart Monitor M8, M7, and M5 (M80C, M70C, M50C) allow.

According to Samsung, now consumers down under can modify their monitor to their distinctive requirements for play, work, and anything in between with the new monitor offerings.

The range of 2023 Smart Monitors includes mouse and keyboard control functionality, personalisation as well as the Samsung SmartThings[6] and Smart Hub apps which aid consumers to have full control without the hassle of a remote.

The entire range of Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitorline features new 27-inch and 32-inch models and is available for purchase from 27th July, with pricing beginning at around $399 for the smaller models.

