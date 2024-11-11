Projection Of Up To 300 Inches On New Leica Mini

Leica has dropped its latest mini projector, and it’s promising “best-in-class optics” for those who part with the $5,990 to get their hands on one.

Whether you’re viewing in a garden, garage, media room or living room, Leica says the portable Cine Play 1 4K system can handle projection size from 65 inches to 300 inches.

The 6.7kg piece of kit has a gaming mode (Latency < 12 ms 1080px@120Hz); lumen output of up to 3000 (Ultra Mode); Dolby Vision /HDR10+/HLG; 3D mode; and a DLP link active shutter.

Housed in “high quality” aluminium, Leica says plugging and playing is “effortless”.

It says the combination of the Leica Summicron lens, Leica Image Optimization and triple RGB laser technology produces “brilliant 4K images with vibrant colours and outstanding brightness”.

The 3,000 ANSI lumens mean a picture that remains clear and rich in contrast even in bright rooms, the manufacturer says.

There is DTS Virtual:X surround sound to ensure your speaker set-up keeps the audio coming at you from multiple angles.

The unit’s audio output power is 2 x 10W, and there is voice command.

There are connection options via Apple Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as HDMI, USB and LAN for device integration.

A stand is available for $790.

In the box are the projector, remote control, 2 AAA batteries, power cable, power supply unit, accessory bag, and operating instructions/warranty.

Leica says “the scope of delivery may differ from the items listed due to different models, countries/ regions”. Check with your local supplier.

You can buy the projector and stand here.