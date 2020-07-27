The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app has launched in the Google Play Store, adding a host of new gestures to the smartwatch. Now, users will be able to silence alarms, take photos and answer calls with a movement of their hand.

First found by APK Insight, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app will recognise a twist of the wrist as a sign to silence any active alarm or incoming call. If you want to reject a call, you’ll be able to shake your hand to ignore it.

A clench and release of the fist, meanwhile, will answer a call or take a photo or video in the Camera Controller app.

According to XDA Developers, users will be able to take a screenshot by pressing both side buttons at the same time, instead of holding the bottom button while simultaneously swiping left.

Samsung has also expanded its accessibility features in this latest app, allowing users to adjust the size of text, icons, and content on the screen, which is particularly important for visually impaired users.

XDA Developers also spotted a gallery of new watch faces, pictured below.

The Galaxy Watch 3 itself is expected to be announced at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 5th August.