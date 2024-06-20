Samsung To Release Commemorative Products & Livestream 2024 Olympics

Samsung has been a long-time sponsor of the Olympic Games and will usually release a range of commemorative products for it.

Now, as the 2024 Olympic Games are approaching, the company have released this year’s products, including cases, lanyards, power banks, and more.

The first batch has arrived in France, with other region availability not yet revealed.

Cases are available for 50+ phone models, including the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 4G and 5G, and Galaxy A05s.

The cases are decorated with the logo for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, there’s a waterproof pouch that protects phones against rain and dust, along with lanyards that can attach to the pouch or the cases.

There are also power banks for assisting with all-day shooting that comes with attending the event.

A full list of commemorative Paris 2024 Olympic accessories can be found on the Samsung France website.

Currently, they are only available in France, with other region availability expected to expand as opening day gets closer.

The opening ceremony of the event is expected to take place outside of the stadium for the first time.

Samsung will be installing Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones inside the city to broadcast the event.

The company revealed over 200 units will be at the bow and sides of each of the 85 vessels, which will carry 10,500 athletes floating down the Seine River to open the event.

Executive Vice President & Head of Mobile Device Marketing at Samsung, Choi Seung-eun said, “Having been a Worldwide Partner for nearly three decades, we know first-hand how important it is to create and enable the same meaningful connections at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

“We’re honoured to be working closely with the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services to provide high-quality footage that will be part of a series of firsts at Paris 2024 and bring fans at home and onsite even closer to the excitement.”

Samsung is the official smartphone and computing equipment partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and said it would use its advanced mobile technology and 5G connectivity to provide a closer view of the celebratory and competition moments.

High-quality HDR footage will be taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra devices and will be shared and streamed via a private 5G network powered by Orange. This is the official mobile network provider of Paris 2024 in France.

The provider will be installing over a dozen 5G antennas along the Seine, creating the first 5G standalone network in France.

The French government is also preparing to hold the opening ceremony along the River Seine, which will be open to the general public.

The Olympics parade will depart from the Austerlitz Bridge and follow a 6KM route through the centre of Paris, before the grand finale at the Trocadero.