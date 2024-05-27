Samsung’s July 10 Paris Event To Debut New Smartphones, Wearables

There has been no official announcement from Samsung about an event, but well-informed tech pundits are already pointing towards July 10 as the date that Samsung will unveil new smartphones and a range of wearables.

The latest report to emerge is from The Chosun Daily, which says that Samsung will hold its Samsung Unpacked event in Paris on Wednesday, July 10. The choice of Paris, rather than South Korea, is understandable considering that all eyes will be on the French city which will host the Olympics later that same month.

That Samsung Unpacked will likely focus on the company’s foldable smartphones. This year, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. ChannelNews has written extensively about these two smartphones.

The Z Flip 6 might have a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on its foldable display. The new UTG will be 50 microns thick, compared to the 30 microns of the Z Flip 5. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch main screen and will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. Interestingly, Galaxy AI features and seven years of software and security updates are also expected to be offered in the Flip 6.

Leaks have suggested that the Z Fold 6 will have a narrow 6.2-inch cover screen on the outside, and when opened, there’s a 7.6-inch inner display.

A new Galaxy Watch7 Series also is expected to be revealed at the event. The Galaxy Watch7 Ultra will likely be a redesigned device that adopts a square design over the circular design, and a rotating bezel used in the past.

Back in March, leaks claimed that Samsung was returning to a square design, reminiscent of its earlier Galaxy Gear smartwatches, launched in 2013, with a 1.63-inch square design, and a super AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Ring meanwhile is also tipped to be revealed at the event, and will be available in eight different sizes. These model numbers are SM-Q500, SM-Q501, SM-Q502, SM-Q505, SM-Q506, SM-Q507, SM-Q508, and SM-Q509, according to a report on GSM Arena. A report in March on Android Police suggested that Samsung had an initial production target of 400,000 units for this device.