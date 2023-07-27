Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab S9 Series Announced

Samsung Electronics who have 30% share of the tablet market in Australia have announced brand new, Galaxy Tab S9 series, that include Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, the Company is hoping to strip more share away from the iPad whose display Samsung manufactures.

The new tablets will be available for pre-order in Australia from July 26, with general availability starting August 18. Pricing begins at $1299 for the Tab S9 (8GB/256GB, Wi-Fi), up to $1949 for the Tab S9+ (12GB/256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G).

All three models come equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, utilising the power of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with an in-box IP68 rated S Pen, and an IP68 rating on the tablet.

President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, TM Roh said, “There are few devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design. The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

The 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display allows for an immersive, portable entertainment experience, with HDR10+ ensuring frame by frame tone optimisation, and a wide range of colours and brightness.

With a dynamic refresh rate, the Tab series can calibrate 60Hz to 120Hz balancing smooth responsiveness and optimised battery efficiency, along with low blue light, reduced by 70% for eye comfort, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

20% larger quad speakers enhance spacious audio through an AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Users can choose from customised sound settings for gaming, taking video calls, listening to music, and more. A Vision Booster allows the transitioning to outdoor entertainment by automatically detecting bright lighting conditions, adapting to keep the screen vivid. There is also a Smart Book Cover able to stand on its own, and giving users the option of adjusting the device for hands-free viewing.

The Galaxy S Pen offers a pen-on-paper-like experience, IP68 rated for water and dust, and can write in search bars, browsers, and app stores, with new bidirectional charging allowing it to have power no matter which was it faces while cradled.

If a user upgrades to the S Pen Creator Edition, there is a more premium experience, designed with textured material for a comfortable grip and a wider tilt angle.

Up to three apps can be displayed at once on a grid thanks to Multi Window, so users can research, reference images, and sketch out ideas all at once. The Pop-Up View allows apps to be viewed as floating windows along with showing the full home screen.

The Tab S9 series Book Cover Keyboard and DeX Mode allow the desktop experience on the go, the keyboard is adjustable and comes with a backlit keypad, and the DeX Mode has an easily followed cursor, flexible window resizing, and positioning. The Second Screen capabilities mirror/extend the PC screen to tablet.

The GoodNotes app is offering new note-taking and journaling experiences launching exclusively for Galaxy Tablet users, and these can be shared and co-edited simultaneously.

Other features include:

LumaFusion video editing app: Images and Videos can be shared to the Tab series throughh Quick Share.

Clip Studio Paint: Streamlined interface for drawing/painting/more.

ArcSite: Crafts 2D CAD blueprints, comprehensive site plans, accurate estimates.

Multi Control: Copying, pasting, dragging text/images directly between tablet and smartphone.

Armor Aluminum Casing: Can handle bumps and scrapes.

Outdoor Cover: Offers more protection in the elements.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is available for pre-order NOW in Australia, with general availability beginning August 18th, coming in two colours; beige and graphite, and three sizes; 14.6 inch (Ultra), 12.4 inch (S9+), and 11 inch (S9).

There are also four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung Care+ offers a premium device Swap and Mobile refresh program, special discounts, and other benefits during pre-order period.

Users who pre-order will also receive a free storage upgrade, and Book Cover Keyboard Slim, offer stands with all major retail, online, and telco partners.