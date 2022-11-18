Serious Storage Bug For Apple TV 4K

The 128GB 4K Apple TV box has a storage problem with numerous users complaining that it would not let them exceed half of the storage capacity.

At this stage it’s not known whether Apple is using some of this storage for their own OS.

Unveiled in October this year, the new Apple TV, with an affordable price tag of $249, has much to offer but the bug is pissing off a lot of users.

The bug first came to light in tvOS 16.1 and 16.2 and was spotted by MacWorld recently.

As soon as storage hit over the 64 GB mark, tvOS simply said that “the app can’t be installed because there isn’t enough space. Delete one or more apps or manage your storage in Settings.”

Both the 64GB and 128GB TVs sport the newer A15 Bionic chip while Ethernet connectivity and Thread mesh networking come as extras for the latter.

The low-energy Thread network can help users build up a smart home with support for smart home devices like thermostats and smart plugs.

The new Apple TV also offers a new Siri remote with a USB-C charging port.

With all these features, the storage issue comes as a real headache.

There is still a way to work around it. Macworld claimed that they had success queuing up downloads while the Apple TV 4K still had more than 64GB of storage available, however, this is not a foolproof solution for users.