Shokz OpenDots Offers Cheaper Alternative To Bose

Rather than resting inside the ear canal, the OpenDots ONE clip onto the outer ear using Shokz’s flexible JointArc frame.

Made from nickel-titanium alloy with soft silicone padding, the lightweight 6.5g buds are designed for comfort over extended use.

Shokz, known for its bone-conduction headphones, skips that technology here in favour of traditional drivers housed in an open-ear module. The dual 11.8mm drivers use the brand’s new Bassphere tech to simulate the output of larger drivers, with support for Dolby Audio and Shokz’s DirectPitch system to reduce audio leakage.

The OpenDots ONE offer up to 10 hours of listening per charge, with the included wireless charging case extending battery life to 40 hours. They also feature IP54 water and dust resistance as well as dynamic ear detection to automatically identify which ear each bud is placed in.

Users can also adjust sound preferences, update firmware, and find lost earbuds via the Shokz app on iOS or Android.

Bluetooth 5.4 is onboard with multipoint pairing for easy switching between two connected devices. Playback and call controls are managed via touch gestures on the frame or battery module.

While Bose still edges ahead on audio performance, especially in low-end clarity, Shokz does holds its own with the added battery life and wireless charging.