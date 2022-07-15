Sony’s PlayStation Loyalty Program Wants You Console Gaming

Sony has announced the launch of a new PlayStation loyalty program called PlayStation Stars.

The new program will reward gamers for completing tasks and playing games with loyalty points that can be redeemed for various things, including PSN Wallet funds.

Users will be tasked with completing a Monthly Check-In campaign, as well as other activities to earn points, and thus keep users coming back to their PlayStations.

PlayStation Plus members who join PlayStation Stars will also earn more points for PlayStation Store purchases.

The Japanese tech company also announced ‘Digital Collectables’, which they describe as “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”

“There will always be a new collectible to earn, an ultra-rare collectible to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.”

Specific details on the release date and how the program will work are yet to be disclosed, however Sony has said that the program will be free, and will be available later this year.

This comes as the console gaming market looks to change dramatically. Mobile gaming is now the dominant force of the industry, responsible for 52% of all gaming revenue in 2021, whilst industry titans are now investing in game streaming services such as Nvidia with GeForce Now, that mean user’s don’t need to buy expensive hardware.

Microsoft has cut a deal with Samsung as well, bringing the Xbox app to the Samsung Gaming Hub on their smart televisions, which also supports GeForce Now, meaning users can game without a console or even a PC.

As the capabilities of gaming streaming services increase, and more smart televisions move to support game streaming, the console may soon see it’s end. Consoles are expensive to develop and are often major loss leaders.

While the PlayStation Stars loyalty program may for now be used to keep gamers on their PlayStation consoles, it’s much more likely to encourage gamers from steering away from the incredibly popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and keep them on Sony’s PlayStation Plus.