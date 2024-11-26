TCL Debuts First Portable Projector

TCL has entered the portable projector market with its new Projector A1, a Google TV-powered device that also operates as a standalone stereo Bluetooth speaker.

The Projector A1 features 360 ISO Lumen brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution, with an auto-adjustable focus to deliver screen sizes from 45-inches to 120-inches.

With Netflix and Google TV built-in, users have access to movies, shows, live TV and more from across the more than 10,000 apps.

They can also browse 800+ free live TV channels and watch thousands of free movies.

Aquila A1 B Front TCL Debuts First Portable Projector

With the use of Google Assistant, users can use their voice to find shows, play music, and control smart home devices.

They can ask Google Assistant to quickly search across all their apps to find the show they’re looking for, including live TV and YouTube and give them personalised recommendations for what to watch next.

Projector A1’s audio system houses two independent 8W speakers with integrated Dolby Audio processing.

Aquila A1 B Back TCL Debuts First Portable Projector

 

“Projector A1 is the perfect extension to our lineup as it meets consumers in the places they want to watch, no matter where that is. It represents the convergence of TCL’s innovative technology, combining reliable Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment with award-winning visual and audio capabilities,” said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TCL.

The projector is not battery-powered. It uses an AC adapter and runs at 140 watts.

The VersaGrip handle serves a dual purpose of being both a carry handle as well as a stand.

Pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be confirmed. In the US, the projector is priced at $499.99 (A$768.9) with its website confirming that the product is coming soon.

