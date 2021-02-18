The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Coming To Switch

Nintendo is releasing an HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch, accompanied by a pair of limited-edition Joy-Con controllers.

First released in 2011 for the Wii, Skyward Sword is chronologically the first game in the Legend of Zelda franchise.

The new release, announced in today’s Nintendo Direct livestream, will see the original Wii motion controls updated for Joy-Cons, as well as the addition of button-only controls allowing it to be played with the controllers docked or on the Nintendo Switch Lite console.

Alongside the game, Nintendo is releasing a pair of Skyward Sword-inspired Joy-Con controllers themed after the Master Sword (right) and a Hylian shield (left).

Joy-Con controllers with a special design themed after The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSword HD will also launch alongside the game on 16/7! The right Joy-Con has a Master Sword theme, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/hJjxZSwbHV — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) February 18, 2021

2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the Zelda franchise, which began with the original The Legend of Zelda in 1986. A sequel to the hit 2017 game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was a launch title for the Switch, is in the works; however, no details were forthcoming in today’s Direct, with Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma saying Nintendo “didn’t have anything to share” yet.

“Development is proceeding smoothly and we should be able to bring you some information this year. For now, we’ll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer,” he said.

An expansion pass for the Breath of the Wild prequel Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which released in November last year, was also announced in the Direct video.