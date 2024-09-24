Victrola’s New Turntable Will Play It Again (And Again)

The idea of an “automatic turntable” excites some in 45 and 33 world, but I’m not yet among them.

The guff for Victrola’s recently released Automatic Turntable leans in heavily on one feature, and the clue is in the name.

So, what is an automatic turntable?

In a blog post Victrola points to what typically happens to vinyl LPs, EPs and 45s when the needle reaches the end of the side. There is white noise and crackle as the arm lifts the needle from the vinyl and the spinning stops.

“But with an automatic repeat function, smart technology brings the arm back to the start of the playhead, allowing the album to start again from the top,” Victrola says, adding that “fully automatic playback with intuitive controls and one-touch operation” leads to “an effortless, seamless listening experience you can sink into for hours on end”.

Screen Shot 2024 09 24 at 1.57.01 pm Victrolas New Turntable Will Play It Again (And Again)
Victrola Automatic Turntable.

 

The continuous repeat function “allows for nonstop enjoyment of all your favourite records, whether 33 1/3 or 45 rpm. This makes it ideal for extended listening sessions, entertaining friends, or background music”.

Well, sure.

But does this mean you’ll be listening to the same song (if it’s a single) or same four to seven songs (one side of an album) on loop? Yes it does.

As far as I’m aware the new gear doesn’t flip the record, nor does it browse your collection for what’s next. It just plays the same few songs over and over.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 24 at 1.56.26 pm Victrolas New Turntable Will Play It Again (And Again)
Victrola Automatic Turntable.

 

This, Victrola believes, is a good thing when you’re hosting, or cooking and can’t get to the turntable to put something else on: “The Automatic turntable’s repeat functionality enhances the continuous listening experience, allowing you to dial in, complete your chores, and then move on to the fun parts of your weekend!”

The turntable streams via Bluetooth output, so you can play music wirelessly to compatible speakers and headphones.

The Victrola Automatic Turntable is three-speed and belt driven, has a DC 12V/0.6A power input, Bluetooth 5.1, RCA outputs: RCA (switchable pre-amp) and comes in black.

The cartridge is Audio Technica AT-3600LA, and it’s made with MDF and plastic.

Included accessories are a dust cover and a 45 RPM adapter, but you’ll need your own speakers.

