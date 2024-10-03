Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers…

A woman walks on a beach towards sand dunes, her dress billowing from what is either real wind, or wind generated by a giant industrial fan. 

Or perhaps there is fishing line attached to her dress, and a lowly crew member is out of shot, gently tugging on it to create a windy vibe.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.16.31 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker app.

 

Whatever the case, none of this is really relevant.

What’s relevant is that she’s walking away from about $120,000 worth of new Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeakers. Away! Not towards.

Has she had enough music for one day? She’s not going to leave them out overnight, surely? Rain is forecast.

 

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.16.07 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker.

 

If you’re going to help yourself to the new beast from Focal Acoustics and Naim Electronics, you’ll probably want to take better case of it than our carefree beach stroller.

The Australian price for one Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker hasn’t been revealed, but it’s tipped at about $60,000.

If you want one for the living room, the cabana, the second living room, the media room and the man cave, that’ll set you back about $300,000.

Focal promises the “active bass-reflex speaker offers high-quality sound, the latest wireless technologies, and extensive connectivity for exceptional listening experiences”.

 

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.23.00 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker.

 

“Thanks to Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, the sound quality is exceptional, surpassing CD standards by delivering studio-grade sound at 192kHz/24bits.”

The speaker can be controlled via the Focal & Naim app, a remote control or voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.22.22 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker.

 

Focal loudspeakers are designed with a beryllium tweeter, a mid-bass speaker driver, and four side-mounted woofers. Focal says it leads to “extremely precise sound”. They also come with Naim amplification and a streaming platform.

The side panels are designed to be both floating and removable, “adding a versatile element to the speaker”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.21.39 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker.

They are crafted from felt, an Oeko-Tex- certified material.

Positioned behind the panels, the bass speakers are “subtly integrated on the sides, enhancing the overall sound diffusion”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 03 at 11.26.32 am Woman Walks Away From 120K Worth Of Focal Naim Speakers...
Diva Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeaker.

 

The speaker can connect with Bluetooth, Google Cast, internet radio, multiroom, Spotify Connect, Tidal, UPnP Streaming, Qobuz, Google Home, HomeKit, AirPlay and QQ Music.

You can buy a speaker via Focal.

