AEG Unveils Complete Kitchen Range With AI Technology and Reintroduced Refrigeration

AEG has unveiled its most ambitious kitchen appliance range in Australia, marking a significant milestone for the premium brand backed by over 135 years of German design heritage.

The comprehensive launch spans every major kitchen category and includes the reintroduction of AEG refrigeration to the Australian market, combining AI-powered connectivity, sustainable performance, and Berlin-born design under the brand’s “Challenge the Expected” platform.

“This launch redefines what’s possible in the kitchen,” said Dominic Wong, Category Manager, Taste, Electrolux ANZ.

“The kitchen has always been the centrepiece of the home, and the new range ensures it also becomes the most intelligent and visually refined space in the house.”

The flagship 60cm 9000 Series SteamPro oven (NBP9S83PAT) is priced at $6,499 and features professional SteamPro technology for baking, roasting, and steaming, plus sous-vide capability.

The 7.8-inch CookSmart Touch+ display offers guided recipes with step-by-step support, while AI TasteAssist allows users to send recipes via the AEG app for automatic cooking adjustments.

Additional features include AirFry functionality, a food probe sensor, and steam cleaning.

AEG’s reintroduced 7000 Series bottom freezer fridge (OSC7P19ACF) is priced at $4,999 and offers 376L capacity with a 6-star energy rating.

The built-in model features MaxiSpace design, GreenZonePlus crisper, and ExtraZone drawer, with inner cavities made from 70% recycled plastic and 15% recycled plastic overall.

The 90cm 6000 Series induction cooktop (NIK95I00FZ), priced at $4,999, features five zones with SaphirMatt anti-scratch surface and matte black design.

FlexiBridge allows customisable cooking zones, while PowerSlide offers three pre-set temperature zones.

Additional features include MaxiZone, PowerBoost, heat memory, and Hob2Hood connectivity.

The 60cm integrated ComfortLift dishwasher (FBF9433SBA) is priced at $2,699 and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, seven wash programs, and the signature ComfortLift basket that raises for easier loading.

The MaxiFlex cutlery drawer, ProClean satellite spray arm, and AirDry technology complement ExtraSilent operation at 44dB(A).

The new AEG range is available now in the brand’s signature matte black colour-way.

Refrigerators are available for pre-order with delivery beginning 15 December.

