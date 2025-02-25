AFL Cuts Rare CE Deal With Cygnett As Clubs Sell Out New Power Banks

Melbourne is the home of AFL where team passion is among the highest in the world, now Melbourne based accessory Company Cygnett is tapping into the demand for AFL accessories with a new range of AFL Power Banks.

The Company whose products are widely sold at Australian and International CE retailers has cut a license agreement with the AFL to launch a range of licensed Power Banks, branded for all 18 AFL clubs.

The move allows AFL fans to now access power for heir devices 24/7.

The deal is a major coupe for Cygnett who are among the few CE brands to be granted a licence by the AFL for a CE accessory.

According to sources several clubs that placed orders with Cygnett have sold out of their Power Bank allocation within 24 hours with several AFL clubs now reordering stock as fans take to the unique offering.

Launched just in time for the start of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, the new range of Power Banks allow retailers and clubs to go after an additional sale from passionate fans who wants to demonstrate support for their favourite AFL team.

As an observer it will be interesting to see at the end of the 2025 AFL season as to which club generated the most sales and whether the winners actually make up the final four ahead of the Grand Final.

Cygnett management claim that their AFL Club Branded Power Banks give fans the option of charging their phone wirelessly using the ultra-strong magnets that snap the Power Bank securely onto the back of their phone for seamless charging.

Alternatively fans can opt to charge their device the traditional way, using the supplied cable via the USB-C port on the Power Bank. No matter the charging preference, Cygnett ensures fans stay powered through every game-day moment and beyond.

“Cygnett is thrilled to become an official license partner of the AFL. Powering footy fans is what we do best, and this new AFL license agreement allows supporters to show their team pride while keeping their devices powered throughout the day. Nothing ruins the excitement of an AFL game like a dead phone battery. Thanks to Cygnett and the AFL, fans can stay powered from siren to siren and beyond,” says Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

Cygnett AFL licensed Power Banks will go on sale from Feb 19th onwards and will be initially available for purchase through AFL clubs and Cygnett online. Cygnett plans to expand its retail distribution as more stock becomes available.

Cygnett AFL Club Branded Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K

• AU RRP: $59.95

• Charge your phone wirelessly (15W)

• Charge your phone via USB port

• Ultra-lightweight design (104 grams)

• Allowed on planes (carry-on only)

• Pre-charged & game-day ready

• 2-year warranty

• 5,000 mAh battery capacity

For more information, visit www.cygnett.com