Apple has finally updated its iPad Pro 500 days after the last release.

The new model is available in two versions – iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9. Both models have upgraded processors and new generation camera sensors.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at a recommended retail price of A$1,329, for the Wi-Fi model and A$1,579 or the Wi-Fi + SIM card model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at A$1,649, for the Wi-Fi model and A$1,899 for the Wi-Fi + SIM card model from apple.com/au.

The iPad Pro 2020 is identical in design with the previous model the big difference is the introduction of a new Apple A12Z Bionic chip which seems to be an upgraded version of the A12 chipset.

The 11-inch version comes with a resolution of 2388 x 1668 pixels while the larger version has a 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution.

Both displays offer 264 pixels per inch (PPI). The display on both models supports 120Hz refresh rate making it suitable for seamless gaming experience and smoother scrolling.

The tablet comes with a USB-C port but there is no 3.5mm audio jack, something that was equally missing on the 2018 version. The tablet is said to cram a battery that can last for up to 10 hours. The premium tablet equally supports gigabit LTE but not 5G.

One spectacular new addition to the iPad Pro 2020 is called a LIDAR scanner that uses three camera sensors.

The scanner is said to work alongside the tablet’s camera for depth sensing and AR.

Another new feature is the introduction of what is called a Magic keyboard.

This keyboard has a trackpad and is also adjustable to suit the user’s viewing position.

The keyboard’s trackpad isn’t just a re-enactment of the MacOS version.

Rather, it presents with some new features such that as when users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements.

Apple shared a video highlighting this feature. Find the video below.

In addition, the keyboard is backlit, supports USB-C passthrough charging, and has a “smooth angle adjustment.” The Magic keyboard will be available in May and comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

Pricing and Availability

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. A starting configuration of 128GB offers pro customers more room for their apps and content, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as teachers and staff at all levels.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for university students at RRP A$469 Inc. GST for the 11-inch iPad Pro and RRP A$559 Inc. GST for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For more information, visit: apple.com/au-heed/shop.

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on 25 March as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.