After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

The bad news for Apple’s flagship iPhone 16 Pro devices has been piling up over the last few days.

Just last week, reports surfaced about some iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain. Many of those complaints centred around the ‌iOS 18‌ update which was reportedly depleting battery power.

In some cases, much of the battery drain happens in standby mode when the ‌iPhone‌ isn’t in use, suggesting a background activity could be causing problems for some users, according to MacRumours.

Now, further complaints about the iPhone 16 Pro are cropping up and this time they relate to the UI freezing and its camera app.

As Digital Trends has reported, its reporter has repeatedly run into a non-responsive screen issue with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Reddit and the official Apple Community discussion forums are filled with similar complaints about issues relating to overheating (apparently related to the battery drain) and random freezing, especially within the camera app.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro camera system 240909 scaled After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems

One of the recurring issues is random restarts of the device, such as when it is being charged or even when the devices are being used.

Others are also reporting a general lag throughout the UI and buggy animations, something that isn’t remedied by a system restart. Also, sometimes pressing the Power + volume button is failing its restart protocol.

As for the camera app, multiple users have shared videos of the camera app freezing while zooming in, or while hunting for a focus lock. Some have even found that the app crashes while clicking a picture.

“I have found that when I try to take pictures with my iPhone 16 Pro Max, it won’t take pictures and the Camera app crashes,” mentions one of the users on the Apple forum.

Others have reported that while editing, especially Live Photos, the Photos app automatically closes midway through editing and also discards whatever changes were made. For others, capturing 4K videos has been the culprit, while some have reported that ultrawide videos are making things go awry on their iPhone 16 Pro, thereby showcasing a wide range of complaints that aren’t restricted to just a few functions of the device.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Siri edit Darkroom 240909 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems

“So, I’m on my second iPhone 16 Pro within five days and still having the same issue — not being able to edit Live Photos if I change the key photo,” wrote one user on the Apple Community forum. A forced reset doesn’t rectify the issue too.

For a few users, even Siri, Settings, and other native apps are throwing up issues for them. Third-party apps including Amazon are also reported as being glitchy for some iPhone 16 Pro users.

“It has been crashing constantly. The settings app and the calendar app are the worst culprits. Calendar just freezes, you cannot drill down to the day. The settings app just turns black and then crashes. Multiple times the whole phone restarts,” says a user on the Apple forum.

Some users are also reporting lags with the built-in keyboard, and in some instances the keyboard just refuses to type in words, even though the keycaps have recorded the touch strokes.

Apple has yet to acknowledge the iPhone 16 Pro issues and release a fix for any of the latest issues that users are reporting.

Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
hitachi banner 728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
728X90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Litheaudio 728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Middleton 728x90px Product After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
728x90 Iconic After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Haier 728x90 1 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Leaderboard 728x90 1 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
QUEEN 728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Whatmough 728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Martin Logan 728 x 90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
728x90 After Battery Issues, iPhone 16 Pro Users Now Report Camera And UI Problems
Previous Post

Final Date For Complete 3G Shutdown Approaches

Hisense Rolls Out Xbox-Friendly 4K Laser Cinema

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Releases History Of Wearables Infographic
Yamaha Aventage Series 9 Now Available In Oz
Sony Launch World’s Smallest High Zoom 4K Cameras