AI Powered One UI 6.1 Features Leaked

Recently, a One UI 6.1 leak has revealed some AI powered features that are tipped to come to Samsung phones next year. This One UI 6.1 version will likely arrive early next year alongside the Galaxy S24 range.

Most of the features rumoured are similar to those that came to the Pixel 8 family from Google. One UI 6.1 will allow users to create custom wallpapers and apply weather / portrait effects to the lock screen.

The image editor is tipped to become more powerful, with the user being able to expand images beyond original borders, and move objects from one image to another.

Samsung Notes is also expected to summarise large blocks of text with bullet points.

Additionally, AI has been planned to help users with calls, and a real-time translator, ambient noise suppression, and transcription are all call-related features that will be present with One UI 6.1.

Finally, the leak mentions improvements to customisations, battery protection, and refined animations.

See below a complete list of all leaked One UI 6.1 features. Note: there may be more features underway that are still unknown.