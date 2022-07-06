Airthings Air Quality Monitors Hit Australia

Airthings, a company known worldwide for their air quality solutions, has launched its range in Australia. Made up of the View Plus, the View Pollution, the Wave Plus and the Wave Mini, the new range offers simple, sustainable, and affordable solutions that fit seamlessly into the modern home.

Airthings say that Australia is a market that is becoming increasingly interested in the quality of the air they breathe as a result of recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Australia, these conversations have become more topical due to the 2019 bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has witnessed more and more Australians spending increased amounts of time at home and the significant presence of indoor mould brought on by two years of heavy rain and floods.”

“Around 10-50% of Australian homes are affected by dampness and mould at varying levels and that around 1 in 5 Australians suffer from seasonal allergies,” revealed Airthings in a press release.

“Other studies have also concluded that around 4% of annual deaths are attributed to air pollution, a number that is showing no signs of slowing down, making it all the more important to have control over the indoor home environment.”

The Airthings range helps users identify the quality of the air in their home and gives them the tools to manage it, allowing them to protect themselves and their families from harmful allergens,m pollution, bushfire smoke, viruses, airborne chemicals, mould and more.

The Airthings range is now available from JB Hi-Fi Online, Amazon and Officeworks starting at AUD$129.99 for the Wave Mini, $329.99 for the Wave Plus and View Pollution and $399.99 for the View Plus.