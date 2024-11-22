Oppo’s New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus ‘Incredible Colour And Detail’

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Yesterday, Oppo sold 11 types of its phones to Australians – including the Oppo A18 ($179), Reno12 Pro 5G ($849) and Find N2 Flip ($1,199).

Today, make it an even dozen. And this one comes with Fitbit.

The global launch of Oppo’s Find X8 Pro includes Australia, and it will set you back $1,799. Or, to put it another way, you could buy 10 Oppo A18s for the same price.

So, what are you getting for your money?

Oppo Find X8 Pro 7 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail

Oppo says the Find X8 Pro merges “premium photography, advanced AI and sleek design”.

The HyperTone Quad main camera system “offers incredible detail and colour across a 0.6x to 120x zoom range”.

At the top of this story are four images from a slider on the phone’s web page that we’ve put together to show the sort of clarity Oppo is promising.

Powered by the Trinity Engine and Dimensity 9400, Opp promises ultra-fast and stable performance.

Oppo Find X8 Pro 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Oppo Find X8 Pro launch information.

 

It has a 5910mAh silicon-carbon battery, and 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. 

A new Android phone typically comes with a range of pre-installed apps such as Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, Photos, Google Wallet, Find My Device and Gmail.

As noted by 9 to 5 Google, Fitbit is now loaded on the device.

Oppo Find X8 Pro 6 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail

“The Fitbit app has been available since earlier this year to Android OEMs as we continue to support the health and wellness of more consumers,” a Google spokesperson told the site. “Several device manufacturers have chosen to preload the app on their mobile devices.”

Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 and is moving to integrate it into more devices, including the Pixel Watch. Ultimately Google Fit will become a distant memory.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is at JB Hi-Fi and the Oppo Australia online store.

PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Litheaudio 728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
728x90 we see oled CN Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Whatmough 728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Haier 728x90 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
BLACK FRIDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
728x90 yoga pro 7i Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
728X90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
QUEEN 728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
hitachi banner 728x90 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
denon perl white 728x90 1 Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Oppos New $1,799 Phone Has Fitbit, Plus Incredible Colour And Detail
Previous Post

Confusion Reigns Over Google's Plans For Pixel Tablet

UK Streaming Company Tipped As Buyer Of Foxtel

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Huawei Smartphone Sales Slump, Chinese Company Cuts Back Orders
Kaleidescape Launches 123TB Terra Prime Movie Server
PS4 Back Button Attachment To Compete With Xbox Elite