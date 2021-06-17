Aldi Goes On Home And Fitness Kick This Weekend

A sub-$1000 75” 4K smart TV with webOS will headline a sale on home appliances and fitness gear at Aldi this weekend.

The Bauhn TV, on sale for $999, features an ultra-HD resolution with HDR, and the ThinQ AI home dashboard powered by LG’s webOS smart TV platform. It comes with a Magic Remote with voice control, and includes USB media playback.

Accompanying the TV is a range of home appliances, including a Samsung Powerbot vacuum with mop for $399 and Samsung three-in-one microwave with grill and convection for $179. From Aldi’s Stirling brand comes a $299 12-place stainless steel dishwasher, a $399 10kg top-load washing machine, a $499 10kg front-load washing machine, and a $249 7kg clothes dryer; also for sale will be a $149 Easy Home stick vacuum and a $34.99 Ambiano 1.7L dual-layer kettle.

Fitness will also be a focus, with an air resistance rower on sale for $349. Featuring eight levels of resistance and computer functions for scan, time, SPM (strokes per minute), distance, count, total count and calories, the rower has a maximum weight capacity of 120kg and folds for easy storage.

Two Segway electric scooters will be exclusively for sale online: the Ninebot Kickscooter E10 for $349, and the Ninebot Kickscooter E25 for $599.

The deals will be available as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, June 19.