Lithe Audio Pro Series Ceiling Speakers

Lithe Audio are putting integration at the forefront with their new feature-packed wireless Pro Series ceiling speakers that star in their new Pro Series, enabling KNX installers to retrofit them into your home.

Delivering premium quality audio, these are a high-spec installation model with a fully integrated 60W RMS Class D amp, advanced WiSA tech for Dolby Atmos systems and PoE power delivery, making installation and control easier.

With firmware upgraded for KNX, they also feature on-board memory alarms, chimes and tones, as well as doorbell and intruder alert noises.

After you integrate them with your KNX system you can control speaker functions like play and pause, as well stream from sources such as radio, podcasts, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music, to name a few.

To make this system all the more enticing, once you’ve linked up KNX with Lithe Audio’s speaker you’re ready for multiroom playback in up to five different zones.

Using a BAB TECHNOLOGIE APP MODULE and the corresponding smart home app, these Pro Series speakers will deliver premium sound wirelessly, or via ethernet connectivity through a router, allowing for full programmability and integration to KNX.

Managing Director at Lithe Audio Amit Ravat says, “We’re delighted to be bringing our highly rated multiroom Pro ceiling speaker solution to the innovative KNX open ecosystem.

“With our Pro Speakers we wanted to add that versatility other speaker products were unable to deliver on, namely simple install and great features in a single all-in-one unit, to easily deliver awesome sound in bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

“We believe our speaker solution will bring a new dimension to the KNX community, without the need for racks or running additional cabling, just simply connecting from the lighting circuit with the BAB Tech hub, it couldn’t be easier for installers to deliver this exciting new smart home audio experience.”

Of course, this supreme technology deserves an appearance to back it up, the Lithe Audio’s frameless new speakers are also aesthetically appealing, designed to “Disappear” into the ceiling, only bumping out 3mm so they blend into any interior situation. Adding to their convenience, the magnetic grille covers can be easily removed for cleaning or replacement with a different coloured finish. They can also be painted so they match your ceiling, making them virtually unnoticeable.