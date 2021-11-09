Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle

In a Groundhog Day of recurring complaints about their new Pixel 6, Google are now copping flak for the fingerprint sensor on the phone being unresponsive or deathly slow, but a spokesperson for the company says it’s all due to “enhanced security algorithms”.

This marks the first time Google has included the feature in one of its smartphones, and so this start doesn’t bode well for future use.

Many users are finding a simple workaround, simply select “increase touch sensitivity” in the Pixel’s Display settings.