Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle

Google by Nathan Jolly Share
X

In a Groundhog Day of recurring complaints about their new Pixel 6, Google are now copping flak for the fingerprint sensor on the phone being unresponsive or deathly slow, but a spokesperson for the company says it’s all due to “enhanced security algorithms”.

 

This marks the first time Google has included the feature in one of its smartphones, and so this start doesn’t bode well for future use.

Many users are finding a simple workaround, simply select “increase touch sensitivity” in the Pixel’s Display settings.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
728x90 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
ARL0452 Arlo DTC Banner 728x90 V1 scaled Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
Media 728 × 90 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Another Day, Another Google Pixel 6 Hassle
Previous Post

Microsoft Make Keeping Workplace Secrets Easier

Amazon Prime And Foxtel Join Forces

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Huawei To Launch HarmonyOS Smartwatch
in 'News'
Motorola Trot Out G5 And G5+ For Oz
in 'Smartphones'
Linksys Lines Up Velop For June Launch
in 'Home Office'