Another Smartwatch Company Hacked

Days after Japanese watchmaker Casio suffered a significant cyberattack, another brand – Polar – whose Grit X2 Pro Titan sells for as much as A$1,299 at JB Hi-Fi, has now been confirmed as the target of a cyberattack.

The company has termed it as a “security incident”, with the attack believed to have begun a week ago. On October 11, it confirmed that its online store was targeted.

It noted that its online store in the US was subjected to “various levels of disruption, resulting in the suspected compromise of individual users’ order information.”

Its investigation revealed that attempts were made to make fraudulent online purchases using the compromised accounts.

In addition to individual account breaches, new fraudulent user accounts have been created in the online store, which were also then used to attempt purchases.

The user information on these fraudulent user accounts was likely stolen from another customer database outside Polar, added the company.

As a precautionary measure, the login and registration function in all of Polar’s online stores have been temporarily disabled.

The company stressed that “only a small portion of customers” in its US online store were affected, without specifying how many.

It said that the breach does not apply to any other customer data stored by Polar, including Polar Flow information which relates to health information data gathered by its watches and trackers.

As of now, Polar hasn’t said who is behind the attack, and the motive of the breach is yet to be ascertained.