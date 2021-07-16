Apple Accused Of Slowing iPhones By Consumer Protection Organisation

Apple has again been accused of iPhone planned obsolescence, this time by the Spanish Consumer Protection Organisation. This follows a lawsuit from a similar consumer protection company in Portugal.

The Consumer Protection Organisation sent a letter to Apple requesting compensation for users of iPhones 12, 11, 8 and XS for the deliberate slowing of their iPhones following the iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6 updates. They have threatened court action if a response isn’t forthcoming.

“The letter sent aims to establish a dialogue with Apple to find a way to compensate its consumers. Whether Apple does not respond properly, other actions could be taken in the national courts to enforce consumer rights,” the letter reads.

These allegations are similar to those levelled against the company in Portugal.

“Apple deliberately manipulated, and without informing its users, the performance of its most popular devices, the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus,” a statement read in the Portugal case.

“In doing so, Apple forced several users to replace the battery of their devices or to buy a new smartphone.”

Apple in Spain is yet to respond to the letter.