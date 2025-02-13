Apple TV+ Comes To Android Users

Apple wants to build subscribers by making its Apple TV+ subscription app available on Android phones.

The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has chosen a wider distribution on a competitor’s platform with the likelihood of a subscriber boost ahead of retaining the bespoke Apple TV+ brand on Apple devices and selected third party platforms, reports Bloomberg.

Apple will also allow Android users to access Major League Soccer in the US.

The move, however, isn’t unprecedented. Amazon added Apple TV+ to its channel store in October last year.

It comes as Apple faces an antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice. It claims the company has made it harder for consumers to switch software and hardware and that it has sought to build a monopoly.

How this lawsuit plays out under the new Trump administration is not clear at this time.

A US House judiciary subcommittee last year looked at the possibility of barring Apple from installing its own apps on Apple devices in the US.