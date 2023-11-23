Apple Vision Pro To Launch Globally In 2025

Apple’s Vision Pro headset was unveiled last June, and unlike other devices, didn’t go on sale right away. But according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the mixed reality headset now has a launch date landing in March 2024, for the US.

This wasn’t Apple’s original plan though. Instead, they had the intention of releasing the headset in January, but there were some supply chain issues, and longer-than-expected testing. This led to the release being delayed two months.

But when will the headset make it way to rest of the world? Well, according to Gurman, it will be available in Canada and the UK by the end of next year. The rest of the world will see it some time in 2025.

Waiting until 2025 may not be the worst thing though, as Apple is working on a more affordable model of the Vision Pro, which is tipped to be released no later than the end of 2025, or beginning of 2026.