Arlo Technologies has launched the Essential Spotlight Camera, a security camera with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision, and motion alerts in a compact and wire-free design.

Starting at a recommended retail price of $229 for one camera and $429 for a set of two, the Essential Spotlight Camera will roll out at Australia’s leading electrical retails in September.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera features an integrated spotlight that can be motion activated or manually turned on. The camera also has colour night vision, recording colour videos instead of traditional black and white pictures.

It offers two-way audio, enabling owners to hear and speak to visitors clearly.

The device’s built-in siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app.

The camera can record 1080 HD videos, capturing clear details.

It is designed to withstand heat, cold, rain and sun, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It has long-lasting, rechargeable battery.

The Essential Spotlight Camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control. If you have an existing Arlo security system, the Essential Spotlight Camera can be linked to an Arlo SmartHub VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000 for enhanced range and battery life.

With the purchase of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, users will receive a three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service Arlo Smart, where they can access the rolling 30 days of their video recordings.

“The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug-and-play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what’s happening in and around home,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director of APAC at Arlo Technologies.

“Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo’s Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution.”