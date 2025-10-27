HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade

HMD’s second-generation modular smartphone, the Fusion 2, will reportedly feature significant display and processor upgrades while maintaining the modular “Smart Outfits” system that defined the original model, according to leaks shared by HMD Meme on X.

The Fusion 2 reportedly moves to a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgrading from the original Fusion’s 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz panel.

The processor shifts from Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 to Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

HMD is taking a practical approach to camera upgrades.

The Fusion 2 retains the 108MP main sensor but replaces the 2MP secondary lens with a more useful 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Other rumoured specifications include IP65 water and dust resistance, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The modular “Smart Outfits” system remains the Fusion series’ defining feature, using two-way magnetic pins on the back for attaching different cases.

HMD is reportedly expanding the lineup with Smart Outfits Gen 2, including:

Wireless Charge Outfit

Gaming Outfit

Camera Grip Outfit

Speaker Outfit

Smart Projector Outfit

Casual Outfit with Kickstand

Rugged Outfit

Flashy Outfit

HMD continues supporting user-created designs through the open-source Fusion Development Toolkit, allowing 3D printing of custom attachments.

The same support is expected for the Fusion 2.

No official launch date has been announced.

Australian pricing has not been disclosed, though the original HMD Fusion launched at $499 in 2024, suggesting the Fusion 2 may be positioned similarly in the mid-range segment.

The Fusion series targets users seeking modularity and customisation without committing to flagship pricing.

The modular attachment system differentiates HMD from conventional smartphone manufacturers, though mainstream adoption of modular phones has historically been limited.