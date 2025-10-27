HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

HMD’s second-generation modular smartphone, the Fusion 2, will reportedly feature significant display and processor upgrades while maintaining the modular “Smart Outfits” system that defined the original model, according to leaks shared by HMD Meme on X.

The Fusion 2 reportedly moves to a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgrading from the original Fusion’s 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz panel.

The processor shifts from Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 to Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

HMD is taking a practical approach to camera upgrades.

The Fusion 2 retains the 108MP main sensor but replaces the 2MP secondary lens with a more useful 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Other rumoured specifications include IP65 water and dust resistance, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The modular “Smart Outfits” system remains the Fusion series’ defining feature, using two-way magnetic pins on the back for attaching different cases.

hmd fusion 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade

HMD is reportedly expanding the lineup with Smart Outfits Gen 2, including:

  • Wireless Charge Outfit
  • Gaming Outfit
  • Camera Grip Outfit
  • Speaker Outfit
  • Smart Projector Outfit
  • Casual Outfit with Kickstand
  • Rugged Outfit
  • Flashy Outfit

HMD continues supporting user-created designs through the open-source Fusion Development Toolkit, allowing 3D printing of custom attachments.

The same support is expected for the Fusion 2.

No official launch date has been announced.

Australian pricing has not been disclosed, though the original HMD Fusion launched at $499 in 2024, suggesting the Fusion 2 may be positioned similarly in the mid-range segment.

The Fusion series targets users seeking modularity and customisation without committing to flagship pricing.

The modular attachment system differentiates HMD from conventional smartphone manufacturers, though mainstream adoption of modular phones has historically been limited.

HALLOWEEN SALE DIGI 728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728 x 90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 Buddy 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Px8 S2 728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Marshall 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Skullcandy 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Westan 728x90px HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
GOTHAM 728px x 90px HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
PAN1792 MW AP 728X50 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
OP 2 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728 x 90 px HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
BEL2535 Audio 4SQ Banners 728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
HAR1188 TechMedia FL7A 728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
728x90 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 MR 728x90 1 HMD Fusion 2 Modular Smartphone Rumoured With 120Hz Display and Snapdragon Upgrade
Previous Post

French Audio Brand Advance Paris Unveils Premium Apex Series for 30th Anniversary

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Beats Solo 4 Headphones In The Works

Nintendo Switch Could Outsell Xbox One In 2017

Spotify Releases Miniplayer For MacOS And Windows