Arlo Launches Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera

Security camera firm Arlo has announced the next-generation addition to its Pro series of cameras – the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera.

The camera, which starts at $369 for the single camera kit, ships with advanced features such as 2K HDR video quality, colour night vision and a 160-degree field of vision.

Unlike its predecessor, the Pro 4 directly connects to Wi-Fi and comes with a weather-resistant design for indoor and outdoor use.

Other premium features include a built-in smart siren, two-way audio, a rechargeable battery and a magnetic charging cable.

The two-camera kit is priced at $699 and the four-camera kit will cost $1299. All three products in the Pro 4 range will be available at retailers nationally this month.

“Our industry-leading products are designed to deliver peace of mind without compromise. The new Pro 4 features improved connectivity allowing for direct to Wi-Fi installation without the need of a Base Station or SmartHub while existing Arlo users still have the opportunity to add the new cameras to their current system.” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

“With Pro 4 we want to offer consumers the option to choose the installation method most suitable for their needs. Couple this feature with customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app and we enable users to confidently monitor and manage their security.”

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.