Asus & NordVPN Partner To Create Built-In VPN Routers

Asus has partnered with NordVPN to create new networking devices with built-in VPN.

Usually, a VPN requires installation on individual devices. This partnership will see the creation of routers with built-in VPN functionality, removing the need for separate software on individual devices.

Additionally, it extends protection to devices that wouldn’t usually support VPN software.

The first two routers to receive this integration are the Asus RT-AX57 Go and the GT-AX11000 Pro.

The latter is a model that was designed especially for gamers.

Setting up the service is easy. All the user has to do is access the router’s self-service.

Head of Product Strategy at NordVPN, Vykintas Maknickas said, “Our goal is to contribute to a more secure internet. By enabling easy setup of VPN services on routers, we can protect entire networks for our customers.”

Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Networking and Wireless Devices Business Unit at Asus, Tenlong Deng said, “We’re thrilled to partner with NordVPN and integrate their service into our products. The built-in VPN configuration options offer users a flexible and secure way to explore the internet with complete privacy.”

NordVPN subscriptions cost between U$3.39 and U$5.39 a month (approx. A$5 to A$8).

The RT-AX57 Go is Wi-Fi 6 compatible and costs A$227 from Officeworks, whereas the GT-AX11000 Pro retails for A$999 from JB Hi-Fi.