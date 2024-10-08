Audacity Appointed As Australian Distributor For Revo

Founded in Scotland two decades ago, Revo, which is now part of the Commaxx Group, has appointed Audacity as its exclusive distributor in Australia. Revo’s products are sold in more than 20 countries globally.

Apart from Revo, Audacity is also the local distributor for brands including Wiim, Silcron, and Tenveo, among others.

Audacity Australia will be distributing the full range of Revo in Australia, beginning with the flagship award-winning SuperConnect Stereo.

The SuperConnect Stereo blends modern design with mid-century charm in a Bauhaus-esque design. Crafted from a hand-selected wooden cabinet for optimal acoustics, the unit is finished with furniture-grade American walnut or matte paint, paired with anodized aluminum and pressed steel.

A dedicated app, compatible with iOS and Android devices, gives access to radio from around the world, your personal music collection or songs from streaming services.

SuperConnect Stereo is equipped to receive a wide range of radio standards including DAB, DAB+, FM with RDS and wi-fi internet radio  with access to over 36,000 stations from around the world.

REVO PR 5 scaled Audacity Appointed As Australian Distributor For Revo

 

Network audio and WLAN technology enables wireless audio playback from external computers and music servers, and the device is Bluetooth-enabled too for easy access to streaming platforms like Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

It features an OLED display and joystick control, while patented audio electronics and flat diaphragm BMR drivers’ technology deliver 30W of digital stereo audio.

The SuperConnect Stereo features BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) speaker drivers that the company says “combines the best of flat-panel and traditional speaker technologies, ensuring wide sound dispersion and a rich, immersive listening experience.”

REVO PR 4 scaled Audacity Appointed As Australian Distributor For Revo

 

“We’re excited to bring Revo’s range to Australians. The elegant design and FSC certified Walnut wood is an appealing aesthetic, with high quality audio to match,” said Boyd Dainton, Director at Audacity Australia

Revo’s products will begin shipping in Australia this quarter. The SuperConnect Stereo is priced at A$999, while the SuperConnect costs A$799, the SuperCD is priced at A$1,199 and the SuperSignal costs A$549.

Revo’s products will be showcased at the upcoming StereoNET Melbourne Hi-Fi & AV Show in Melbourne which begins this Friday.

