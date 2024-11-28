Back In Black: Leica’s New Finish On M11 Camera And Noctilux Lens

Seventy years after it released its M3 camera – the first in the M range – Leica has issued a glossy black edition of its M11 camera and Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens.

The M – named after the German word messsucher (viewfinder) – was launched at a trade fair in Europe, and has been a mainstay in the company’s lineup ever since. In 2006 the M moved from film to digital with the M8.

“This variant’s glossy black paint finish is the purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look,” the company said.

“Over the years, frequent use of the camera makes its mark on the finish, partly exposing the brass that lies beneath. Little by little, this creates a distinctive patina that tells its very own story.”

The Leica M3 was first given this glossy black finish in 1962, eight years after launch and three years before the introduction of the M4.

“Accordingly, the camera’s brass top plate, dials and on/off switch feature a glossy black paint finish,” Leica said. “Additional elegant touches include the ‘Leica’ engraved in a seamless stroke on the top plate and the glossy silver chromed shutter button, whose design recalls the historic M-Camera.”

Aficionados will also note the cross knurling on the time and ISO dials.

As for the Leica red dot, it is deliberately missing, “underlining the M-Camera’s cultivated subtlety”.

The glossy black Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lens is sold separately, and Leica says it has “high image quality and light intensity, as well as its unmistakable bokeh”.

“The colour variant features a round lens hood, front and rear lens caps with a glossy black paint finish, and a red ‘feet’ scale.”

The RRP for the M11 gloss black edition camera is A$15,590. In the box are the Leica M11 glossy black, carrying strap, battery, USB-C cable and a quick start guide.

Only a handful of the glossy black Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. lenses are being sent to Australia, and they’re being sold as a package with the M11 glossy black camera for just under $30,000. We’re hearing most of them have already sold on pre-order.