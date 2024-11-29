Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program

Motorola is giving users a chance to experience its new Moto AI features by launching its first open beta program available on some of its flagship devices.

The open beta program can be accessed by those with the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra – both of which are available in Oz – as well as the Edge 50 Ultra.

The open beta program allows users to test three new features: recording transcripts and summaries, a recall feature, and a summarisation feature of recent notifications.

Catch Me Up concisely summarises a user’s notifications. If you’re too busy to pay attention to your phone, Moto AI will show you a panel with a summary of the calls and texts you received, including any contextual information within the messages that you may require your attention. The feature therefore allows you to choose what to prioritise as you catch up with your notifications.

Pay Attention is an enhanced recorder app. It records conversations and then transcribes and summarizes them afterwards so you can “to stay focused on the conversation without having to write notes or listen to long recordings.”

Remember This lets Moto AI remember and recall specific events or information based on images, screenshots, and even text notes. These moments are saved in a Journal and include AI-generated insights, which can be recalled later on if you need to remember certain things. Similar to the Pixel Screenshots app, it should help save time by helping you to avoid endless scrolling of screenshots, photos, or notes. Importantly, in a boost for user privacy, Motorola says the information captured is stored on-device, and users can choose what they want to save to their Journal.

In addition to these features, the open beta program also introduces a new search bar that will appear when calling up Moto AI. It can be used to ask questions using natural language to search on the device or on the web. Users can also quickly launch features with the search bar using Smart Actions.

These new Moto AI features will join the current ones, including Magic Canvas and Action Shot.

Motorola’s launch of its new AI program comes as Apple is launching its Apple Intelligence features for Australian devices in December.

The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at A$1,198, while JB Hi-Fi exclusively has a Hot Pink version of the Razr 50 Ultra priced at A$1,699.