Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Motorola is giving users a chance to experience its new Moto AI features by launching its first open beta program available on some of its flagship devices.

The open beta program can be accessed by those with the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra – both of which are available in Oz – as well as the Edge 50 Ultra.

The open beta program allows users to test three new features: recording transcripts and summaries, a recall feature, and a summarisation feature of recent notifications.

Catch Me Up concisely summarises a user’s notifications. If you’re too busy to pay attention to your phone, Moto AI will show you a panel with a summary of the calls and texts you received, including any contextual information within the messages that you may require your attention. The feature therefore allows you to choose what to prioritise as you catch up with your notifications.

open beta program moto ai 02 scaled Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program

 

Pay Attention is an enhanced recorder app. It records conversations and then transcribes and summarizes them afterwards so you can “to stay focused on the conversation without having to write notes or listen to long recordings.”

open beta program moto ai 01 scaled Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program

 

Remember This lets Moto AI remember and recall specific events or information based on images, screenshots, and even text notes. These moments are saved in a Journal and include AI-generated insights, which can be recalled later on if you need to remember certain things. Similar to the Pixel Screenshots app, it should help save time by helping you to avoid endless scrolling of screenshots, photos, or notes. Importantly, in a boost for user privacy, Motorola says the information captured is stored on-device, and users can choose what they want to save to their Journal.

open beta program moto ai 03 scaled Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program

 

In addition to these features, the open beta program also introduces a new search bar that will appear when calling up Moto AI. It can be used to ask questions using natural language to search on the device or on the web. Users can also quickly launch features with the search bar using Smart Actions.

These new Moto AI features will join the current ones, including Magic Canvas and Action Shot.

Motorola’s launch of its new AI program comes as Apple is launching its Apple Intelligence features for Australian devices in December.

The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at A$1,198, while JB Hi-Fi exclusively has a Hot Pink version of the Razr 50 Ultra priced at A$1,699.

728x90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
728x90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
BLACK FRIDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
denon perl white 728x90 1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
728x90 we see oled CN Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
728X90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Haier 728x90 1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Litheaudio 728x90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Westan 728x90px Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
728x90 yoga pro 7i Motorola Launches Moto AI Open Beta Program
Previous Post

Back In Black: Leica's New Finish On M11 Camera And Noctilux Lens

Casio's New Digital Ring Watch Set To Debut

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Foxtel In Talks With Netflix, As Demand for 4K TV Grows Ahead Of AFL, NRL Season Openers
Samsung Unveil 2019 QLED 8K & 4K TV Pricing
No Price Beat Guarantee For Bunnings MarketLink