BenQ Launches Two New Projectors For Gaming

BenQ has two new gaming-focused projectors that target casual gamers, featuring a boost in light source technology. The company claims they will “thrive in both light and dark rooms for enjoying movies and gaming.”

The TK710 and TK710STi are set to replace the BenQ TK700, with lasers added. The company claim the laser-enhanced light source will provide 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness, and feature a 20,000-hour lifespan.

Additionally, these projectors feature a 4K resolution via pixel shifting and support for HDR10.

These projectors have been categorised as gaming projectors, offering a low input lag of 16.7ms (when gaming in 4K at 60Hz), or 4.2ms (when gaming in 1,080p at 240Hz).

They also support dedicated HDR gaming modes for first-person shooter and role-playing games.

The included HDMI sockets are not rated at the HDMI 2.1 standard, meaning there’s no access to the latest VRR and ALLM features for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Additionally, they come with HDMI ARC support, as well as a single built-in 5W speaker.

The TK710 is slightly larger and is able to deliver a 100-inch image at 2.5 metres, while the TK710STi can deliver a 100-inch image at 1.5 metres.

The company will also throw in an Android TV-powered dongle with the STi version for streaming content.

The BenQ TK710 is retailing for A$2,799, while the BenQ TK710STi is retailing for A$2,999.