Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Beyerdynamic has launched next gen versions of two of its premium headphones, and they feature new driver technology the company says leads to more prominent bass, clearer mids and more detailed highs.

On the design side, Beyerdynamic has added a new “fontanelle recess” so that “potentially pain-sensitive areas on the head are avoided”.

The DT 1990 Pro MkII (open back) and the DT 1770 Pro Mk II (closed back) come with the latest generation of Tesla driver tech, the Tesla.45 transducer.

The closed back DT 1770 Pro MKII headphones have been built for recording, monitoring and editing, while the open back DT 1990 Pro Mk II are suited to professional mixing, mastering and editing.

“Redesigned from the ground up, the 45mm driver system boasts an excellent resolution, extremely low distortion and outstanding impulse behaviour,” Beyerdynamic said, adding that the Tesla.45 driver systems “are measured within tight tolerances several times during production”.

The sound transducers are manufactured at the company headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany. 

 

Beyerdynamic Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Beyerdynamic’s Tesla.45.

Beyerdynamic says the Tesla.45 serves up signal fidelity even at high volumes: “Our engineers have managed to combine studio-sound and flexibility thanks to weight-optimised materials. When it comes to sound, the reference headphones boast precise bass response right down to the lowest octaves.”

With their closed back design, Beyerdynamic said the Pro 1770 MkII offers a high level of sound insulation. It says the high-frequency range has been fine-tuned for “a more balanced sound across the entire spectrum”, and that the 1770 Pro MkII was designed for “long studio sessions”.

DT 1770 Pro MkII Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
DT 1770 Pro MkII.

“The robust, flexible spring steel headband design ensures optimum contact pressure. In addition to the velour ear pads, the leatherette ear pads also guarantee a comfortable fit.”

The headband is made of soft memory foam and adapts to the shape of the head, and the headband and the ear pads can be replaced.

The DT 1990 Pro MkII has two different types of ear pads. The Producing Velours fitted as standard deliver “a full sound thanks to a slight bass boost”, while the Mixing & Mastering Velours offer “a more analytical sound”.

A 3m straight cable and a 5m coiled cable are included. Both cables have a lockable 3-pin mini-XLR plug. Everything can be stored in the hard case.

Pricing and availability in Australia TBC. You can read more about the headphones here.

iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
HALLOWEEN 2024 Banner 728x90px Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
hitachi banner 728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
728x90 yoga pro 7i Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
728x90 Iconic Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Middleton 728x90px Product Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
728X90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Litheaudio 728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Haier 728x90 1 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Whatmough 728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
QUEEN 728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
728x90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk
Previous Post

Netgear Set To Get Smashed In Portable Router Market By US Brand Sonim

Blaupunkt Distributor Ayonz Facing Probe Into Exploding DVD Player

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG Gram Notebooks Feature Samsung OLED Display
Apple Will Dump The iPhone Mini And Reintroduce SE
Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup