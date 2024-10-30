Comfy Cans Built For Long Sessions At The Desk

Beyerdynamic has launched next gen versions of two of its premium headphones, and they feature new driver technology the company says leads to more prominent bass, clearer mids and more detailed highs.

On the design side, Beyerdynamic has added a new “fontanelle recess” so that “potentially pain-sensitive areas on the head are avoided”.

The DT 1990 Pro MkII (open back) and the DT 1770 Pro Mk II (closed back) come with the latest generation of Tesla driver tech, the Tesla.45 transducer.

The closed back DT 1770 Pro MKII headphones have been built for recording, monitoring and editing, while the open back DT 1990 Pro Mk II are suited to professional mixing, mastering and editing.

“Redesigned from the ground up, the 45mm driver system boasts an excellent resolution, extremely low distortion and outstanding impulse behaviour,” Beyerdynamic said, adding that the Tesla.45 driver systems “are measured within tight tolerances several times during production”.

The sound transducers are manufactured at the company headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany.

Beyerdynamic says the Tesla.45 serves up signal fidelity even at high volumes: “Our engineers have managed to combine studio-sound and flexibility thanks to weight-optimised materials. When it comes to sound, the reference headphones boast precise bass response right down to the lowest octaves.”

With their closed back design, Beyerdynamic said the Pro 1770 MkII offers a high level of sound insulation. It says the high-frequency range has been fine-tuned for “a more balanced sound across the entire spectrum”, and that the 1770 Pro MkII was designed for “long studio sessions”.

“The robust, flexible spring steel headband design ensures optimum contact pressure. In addition to the velour ear pads, the leatherette ear pads also guarantee a comfortable fit.”

The headband is made of soft memory foam and adapts to the shape of the head, and the headband and the ear pads can be replaced.

The DT 1990 Pro MkII has two different types of ear pads. The Producing Velours fitted as standard deliver “a full sound thanks to a slight bass boost”, while the Mixing & Mastering Velours offer “a more analytical sound”.

A 3m straight cable and a 5m coiled cable are included. Both cables have a lockable 3-pin mini-XLR plug. Everything can be stored in the hard case.

Pricing and availability in Australia TBC. You can read more about the headphones here.