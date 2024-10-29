Netgear Set To Get Smashed In Portable Router Market By US Brand Sonim

Netgear may have a problem with their popular Hotspot routers set to be smashed on price and performance at key retailer Telstra, with the introduction of a brand new US brand Sonim Technologies portable router whose military grade, advanced 5G, W7 Su6mm portable hotspot router set to be sold by dealers, the device is half the price of the Netgear Pro version of the same product and has significantly better specs claim observers.

Currently Netgear are selling the Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mmWave WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot Router for a staggering $1,299 on their own web site , Telstra who is set to sell the new US Sonim portable router has the same product for $840.

The device is now going to have to compete with the all new Sonim Technologies, H700 that will retail for $519 Vs $840 for the Netgear offering, it also has more advanced networking features than the Netgear offering which currently has the lionsshare of the portable 5G router market.

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX75 Modem-RF system, the Sonim H700 offers the most advanced portable communication technology to be sold in Australia.

The Sonim H700 combines 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for gigabit speeds and low latency. With support for 5G, 4G, and 3G networks, and external antenna ports, it also allows for connections even in low coverage areas and supports up to 34 devices.

It also has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, USB 3.1 for tethering, and integrates seamlessly with existing routers, making it perfect for streaming 8K, gaming, and conferencing.

Unlike the Netgear offering the Sonim offering can be plugged into a power point without the need for the lithium battery to be installed.

The 6000mAh removable battery provides extended use and doubles as a power bank.

The device which goes on sale today, meets a subset of Sonim’s proprietary Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), MIL-STD-810H military specifications, and IP68 certifications, which the Company claims deliver flawless operation in virtually any condition.

It also has IP68 rating which provides superior protection against water and dust issues.

‘No Battery’ and ‘Battery Conservation’ modes ensure uninterrupted operation during outages. The intuitive touchscreen simplifies management of advanced networking connectivity.

According to Telstra dealers the new device is seen as a hot product for business and people who travel.

The Sonim H700 5G Mobile Hotspot is available through Telstra online and in select retail locations. For more information visit:

https://www.telstra.com.au/internet/mobilebroadband/