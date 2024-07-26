Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter…

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

The Google Pixel 9 series has been described as serious competition to the Galaxy S24, and although the official release isn’t until mid-August, information has been steadily leaking in recent months.

In a teaser video for the Google Pixel 9 Pro, a phone user is asked by Gemini – one of the multimodal large language models developed by Google DeepMind – in an on-screen graphic: “Hello, how may I help you today?”

The user responds with: “Write me a breakup letter. Tell them l’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, ‘Dear Old Phone’.”

Subtlety is lacking, but the point is made.

Reports suggest all phones in the Pixel 9 range will use Samsung’s M14 display material in the make-up of their Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) screens, which means a brighter viewing experience.

Screen Shot 2024 07 26 at 12.41.35 pm Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Images of the new range of Google Pixel 9 phones. Photo: TT Technology / Google.

The Pixel 9 base model is said to have 1,800 nits (a nit is a unit of brightness), compared to the Pixel 8’s 1,600 nits. The 9 Pro is said to have 2,050 nits.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s resolution is said to be 1,280 x 2,856 for 494ppi, with the Pixel 9’s 1,080 x 2,424 and 425ppi.

A TT Technology video using a Google Pixel 9 shows a person pointing a phone out an office window at a seemingly generic scene of the rooftops of buildings and asking “What neighborhood do you think I’m in?” 

The spoken response is: “This appears to be the Kings Cross area of London. It is known for its railway station and transportation connections.”

The person then swivels around pointing the phone at the office and asks it if it remembers where her glasses are. “Yes I do,” the phone responds. “Your glasses were on the desk near a red apple.”

Spoiler alert: The glasses were indeed near the red apple. Pixel 9 is watching …

Haier 728x90 1 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
728x90 Iconic Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
hitachi banner 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
QUEEN 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Middleton 728x90px Product Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Motorola Banner Ads 728 x 90 72ppi Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...405303
Whatmough 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Dear Google Pixel 9, Write Me A Breakup Letter...
Previous Post
Cygnett

EXCLUSIVE: Cygnett Announces Major Restructure

Further Details Emerge Of Samsung’s iPhone Camera Development

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard - Brilliant Lighting and Built for Speed  
Samsung Launch Affordable Premium ‘Galaxy S10e’
Google Pixel 8a Rumoured To Incur Considerable Price Hike