DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Chinese drone company DJI has confirmed it will not launch its latest flagship, the Mavic 4 Pro, in the U.S., amid rising geopolitical tensions, potential security bans, and heavy trade tariffs.

The high-end drone, featuring a 100-megapixel camera and 360-degree rotation, debuted in China and other global markets on May 13 but remains unavailable in the States.

The decision highlights the mounting pressure DJI faces in the U.S. where lawmakers are pushing to ban Chinese-made drones over national security concerns.

The move comes as DJI faces an automatic ban in the U.S. under the 2025 National Defense Authorisation Act unless it passes a still-unscheduled national security review. With no agency yet assigned to conduct the assessment, the drone maker could be blacklisted by the end of the year.

2024 Dron DJI Mini 4 Pro 01 scaled DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears

The Mavic 4 Pro’s absence has left U.S. drone enthusiasts in limbo, with many reportedly eyeing purchases in Canada or Mexico. DJI remains the global market leader, with its drones widely used across filmmaking, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, and public safety.

Trade barriers are adding fuel to the fire. Although a recent U.S.–China tariff truce saw rates eased, DJI claims previous tariffs forced it to raise prices and endure customs delays.

Despite spending millions on lobbying and touting its security protocols, DJI’s fate in the U.S. remains uncertain.

Px7 S3 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
728X90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Westan 728x90px DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
728 x 90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
AU X8 Banner 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Skullcandy 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
hitachi banner 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
GOTHAM 728px x 90px DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Marshall 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
JBL TourPro3 728x90 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 DJI Scraps U.S. Launch of New Drone Over Security and Tariff Fears
Previous Post

Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered PCs, Enhanced Security and Expanded DreamWorks Deal

Microsoft Adds Bold, Italic and Markdown Support to Notepad

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Woolworths Links Loyalty Cards To Apple Wallet

CES 2025: Has LG Just Made It Easier To Grow Cannabis

Samsung Developing Detachable Chromebook